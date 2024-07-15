Unions call for reversal of University Players decision

Unions at the University of Windsor have written a joint letter asking for a reconsideration of a controversial decision.

CUPE, Unifor and WUFA all want the decision to close the University Players theatre program reversed.

The unions want the board of governors to quote "regain control" over the decision-making process.

They are also critical of a decision to remove campus police from downtown facilities.

Union officials say these are bad and high-profile decisions at a time when the university is moving up in national and global rankings and moving away the infamous moniker of "last chance u".