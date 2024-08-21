WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woman charged in connection to robbery: Police

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)
    Share

    A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by the Windsor Police Service in connection to a robbery.

    Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a physical altercation at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Elliott Street East.

    Officers said they found a female victim who said she was assaulted by an unknown woman, who allegedly stole her iPhone and other belongings.

    The victim was not hurt.

    Police said a GPS tracking feature on the phone assisted with finding the suspect.

    A 39-year-old woman is facing charges for robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News