Woman charged in connection to robbery: Police

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by the Windsor Police Service in connection to a robbery.

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a physical altercation at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Elliott Street East.

Officers said they found a female victim who said she was assaulted by an unknown woman, who allegedly stole her iPhone and other belongings.

The victim was not hurt.

Police said a GPS tracking feature on the phone assisted with finding the suspect.

A 39-year-old woman is facing charges for robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.