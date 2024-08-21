LaSalle teen runs from Windsor to Sarnia in three days

Carson Vuk, a 16-year-old LaSalle teen, has completed his run from Windsor to Sarnia in three days.

In a post to his Facebook account, he shared photos and videos of his journey.

“Thanks to everyone who supported me verbally or donated, as you made a huge difference in my decision to push through some of the challenges that arose during the run,” he said.

Vuk started the campaign in support of his grandmother. As of Wednesday, he has raised over $3,300.