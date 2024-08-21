WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle teen runs from Windsor to Sarnia in three days

    Carson Vuk stands in front of the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont. after finishing his run. (Source: Carson Vuk/Facebook) Carson Vuk stands in front of the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont. after finishing his run. (Source: Carson Vuk/Facebook)
    Share

    Carson Vuk, a 16-year-old LaSalle teen, has completed his run from Windsor to Sarnia in three days.

    In a post to his Facebook account, he shared photos and videos of his journey.

    “Thanks to everyone who supported me verbally or donated, as you made a huge difference in my decision to push through some of the challenges that arose during the run,” he said.

    Vuk started the campaign in support of his grandmother. As of Wednesday, he has raised over $3,300.

