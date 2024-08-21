Sandwich Street at Essex Terminal Railway tracks to be closed

Sandwich Street at the Essex Terminal Railway tracks will be experiencing a two-day closure next week for track replacement and road paving.

The closure will be from 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Drivers are asked to take Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West and Prince Road for southbound truck traffic.

For northbound truck traffic, the City of Windsor said to take the E.C. Row Expressway and Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West and Prince Road.

The construction is part of the Sandwich Street Reconstruction.

If you are looking for more information, call 311 or visit the City of Windsor’s map on its website.