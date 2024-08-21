WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Heavy police presence in Chatham, public asked to avoid area

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service has alerted the public of a heavy police presence in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive.

    This is for an ongoing investigation.

    Police have asked the public to avoid the area for safety reasons, until further notice.

    Updates to come as they are provided.

