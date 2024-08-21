First human case of West Nile Virus this year reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting its first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

WECHU says the virus has been detected in an adult resident.

West Nile is an infection transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The health unit says while the risk of getting infected in Windsor-Essex is currently low, this positive human case is a reminder for residents to continue to protect themselves.

“Even though the temperatures are getting cooler, it is still important for everyone to eliminate any standing water around their property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites during the fall months”, said Dr. Aloosh, WECHU medical officer of health.

Most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know they have an infection with the virus. Symptoms usually start to show between 2-14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. They can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands.

While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe disease. Anyone concerned about any symptoms should contact their health care provider.

The following tips can help protect individuals from mosquito bites which can cause infection with West Nile Virus:

Apply insect repellents that are approved by Health Canada and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove any standing water in places such as bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters around your property.

Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are hole-free.

Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.

For more information on WNV, please visit the WECHU's WNV page. For mosquito-borne disease surveillance data, please visit www.wechu.org/reports/mosquito-surveillance. Data is updated every Friday.