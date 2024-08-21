Windsor fire seeking information on fire involving Molotov cocktail

Windsor fire is seeking information from the public in a fire investigation.

This morning, before 3:30 a.m., a fire took place in the 900 block of Randolph Avenue.

Fire officials said a Molotov cocktail was found on scene.

No injuries were reported and damage was minor. Around $500 in damage was caused to a fence; however, Windsor fire said it could have been worse.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.