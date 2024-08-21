WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $100,000 in damages following morning fire on Ellis Street

    Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has reported damages more than $100,000 following an early morning fire on Wednesday.

    Around 8 a.m., crews were called to the 600 block of Ellis Street.

    In a post on X, Windsor fire said the fire was quickly brought under control.

    Damage was to equipment and contents. No injuries were reported.

