No threats sent to Windsor Jewish Community

The Windsor Jewish Community did not receive any threats on Wednesday, despite reports of bomb threats that were sent to other Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals across Canada.

B'nai Brith Canada says more than 100 Jewish institutions received an identical email at 5 a.m. threatening explosions including at their offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Synagogues, Jewish community centres and hospitals in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are among those which confirmed they have received the threat.

Police in multiple cities across the country have been responding to the threats.

The Windsor Jewish Community executive director Marion Zeller issued a statement on Wednesday.

“For months Jewish Institutions and the Jewish people across Canada have been targeted by individuals and groups trying to instill fear in our community. Today, hundreds of institutions received bomb threats as yet another way to intimidate us,” said Zeller.

Zeller said the Jewish community has had enough of the intimidation attempts, the attacks, and the threats. She added “the fact that in 2024 Canadian Jews are being threatened and intimidated in their own country is unacceptable and undermines our core democratic values.”

“We call on our leaders to stand up for the citizens of Canada, stand up for the Canadian Jewish community, and stand up for the right of all Canadians to live freely and without fear in this country. We call for action from our political leaders to stop these terrifying attacks on Canadian Jewish Community,” said Zeller.

~ With files from The Canadian Press.