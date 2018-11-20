

CTV Windsor





The Ministry of Labour has issued two work orders for a Leamington greenhouse after a worker died while working on an electrical panel.

A 29-year-old man, employed by SR Sprinklers, was electrocuted at Great Lakes Greenhouses Inc. on Monday.

OPP, EMS and Leamington firefighters responded to the industrial accident in the 800 block of Mersea Road 4 on Monday around 9:30 a.m.

The worker was transported to the hospital. Police say he was electrocuted and has succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

Ministry spokesperson Janet Deline says ministry inspectors attended the scene and issued the following to Great Lakes Greenhouses:

1. One requirement not to disturb the scene.

2. One stop work order until the above order has been lifted.

Great Lakes Greenhouses is a sprawling 90-acre facility near Highway 77. According to its website, the company is the largest grower of hydroponic cucumbers in North America.