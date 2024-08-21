Windsor police say there were no impaired drivers found in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted the RIDE initiative at locations in Windsor on Tuesday.

A total of 530 vehicles were checked, with one roadside test conducted and zero impairments detected. Members also issued 53 enforcement actions for offences including speeding, suspended driving, and stunt driving.