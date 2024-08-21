Advertisement
No impaired drivers found after 530 vehicles checked in RIDE program
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2024 9:43AM EDT
A Windsor police R.I.D.E program in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov.24, 2017. (Courtesy Windsor police)
Windsor police say there were no impaired drivers found in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted the RIDE initiative at locations in Windsor on Tuesday.
A total of 530 vehicles were checked, with one roadside test conducted and zero impairments detected. Members also issued 53 enforcement actions for offences including speeding, suspended driving, and stunt driving.