A 29-year-old man has died after being electrocuted at greenhouse in Leamington.

OPP, EMS and Leamington firefighters responded to the industrial accident at a greenhouse operation in the 800 block of Road 4 on Monday around 9:30 a.m.

The Ministry of Labour has begun an investigation.

Ministry Spokesperson, Janet Deline says EMS attended the Great Lakes Greenhouse after a report a worker was injured while working on an electrical panel.

The worker was transported to the hospital.

Police say he was electrocuted and has succumbed to his injuries.

