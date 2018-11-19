Worker, 29, dies after being electrocuted at Leamington greenhouse
Great Lakes Greenhouses in Leamington, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 12:01PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 19, 2018 2:59PM EST
A 29-year-old man has died after being electrocuted at greenhouse in Leamington.
OPP, EMS and Leamington firefighters responded to the industrial accident at a greenhouse operation in the 800 block of Road 4 on Monday around 9:30 a.m.
The Ministry of Labour has begun an investigation.
Ministry Spokesperson, Janet Deline says EMS attended the Great Lakes Greenhouse after a report a worker was injured while working on an electrical panel.
The worker was transported to the hospital.
Police say he was electrocuted and has succumbed to his injuries.
His identity has not been released.