WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two Windsor restaurants make list of Canada’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants

    A meal from Take Five Bistro in Windsor, Ont. (Take Five Bistro/Facebook) A meal from Take Five Bistro in Windsor, Ont. (Take Five Bistro/Facebook)
    Share

    OpenTable has released Canada’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list, and two Windsor restaurants made the cut.

    Neros Steakhouse at Caesars Windsor and Take Five Bistro on Erie Street are on the list.

    OpenTable says the compilation helps anyone celebrating the special occasion to select the perfect romantic restaurant. The list is compiled by analyzing more than 1.1 million diner reviews and metrics including ratings and the percentage of restaurant reviews diners tagged as “romantic.”Neros Steakhouse at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont. (Source: OpenTable.ca)

    Restaurants saw a 35 per cent increase in seated diners on Valentine’s Day last year, as Canadians opted for memorable dining experiences to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, according to the online restaurant-reservation service company. 

    “The Top Romantic Restaurants list, backed by diner insights, is back again, highlighting Canadians’ favourite spot for rendezvous. With 51 per cent of Valentine’s Day reservations made at least five days out in 2023, diners should book before February 9th for better chances of securing their favourite spot,*” says OpenTable Canada country director Matt Davis.

    There are 56 restaurants in Ontario on the list.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News