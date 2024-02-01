Two Windsor restaurants make list of Canada’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants

OpenTable has released Canada’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list, and two Windsor restaurants made the cut.

Neros Steakhouse at Caesars Windsor and Take Five Bistro on Erie Street are on the list.

OpenTable says the compilation helps anyone celebrating the special occasion to select the perfect romantic restaurant. The list is compiled by analyzing more than 1.1 million diner reviews and metrics including ratings and the percentage of restaurant reviews diners tagged as “romantic.” Neros Steakhouse at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont. (Source: OpenTable.ca)

Restaurants saw a 35 per cent increase in seated diners on Valentine’s Day last year, as Canadians opted for memorable dining experiences to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, according to the online restaurant-reservation service company.

“The Top Romantic Restaurants list, backed by diner insights, is back again, highlighting Canadians’ favourite spot for rendezvous. With 51 per cent of Valentine’s Day reservations made at least five days out in 2023, diners should book before February 9th for better chances of securing their favourite spot,*” says OpenTable Canada country director Matt Davis.

There are 56 restaurants in Ontario on the list.