Two separate crashes on Highway 401 in Essex County

    Essex County OPP responded to two separate crashes in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 on Monday night.

    The collisions took place between Puce Road and Manning Road in Maidstone.

    The first crash, which involved three vehicles, happened before 6 p.m. The second collision, involving four vehicles, occurred just before 6:30 p.m.

    One person from the second crash was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

    There were delays in the area during cleanup.

