WINDSOR -- Two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a building on University Avenue.

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of University Avenue West.

When Windsor police officers arrived at the scene, they saw a silver Jeep Liberty that is believed to have collided with both a light pole and the front of a restaurant.

There were no patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

A woman was driving the Jeep and two men were passengers.

The driver and one man were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Identification Unit and Traffic Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene.

The crash is still under active investigation.

Windsor police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to please contact them.

Anyone who may have video surveillance of the incident is also encouraged to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.