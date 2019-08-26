

During an alleged robbery, two people were injured, along with the latest canine member of the Windsor police.

Police say the injuries were non-life threatening to both the suspect and the alleged victim. Rolex, the police dog, received veterinary care and is expected to return to work soon.

Police say shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Randolph Avenue.

A woman told police a male ex-partner had taken some of her property and fled on foot. No weapons were involved.

Police say they received reports of a man running between houses in the area of Randolph Avenue and Union Street. A canine unit was sent to the area and the handler of the dog spotted the robbery suspect behind a tree.

The officer told the man he was under arrest, but the suspect ran.

Rolex and his handler initiated a foot pursuit and apprehended the suspect, who police say continued to kick at the dog and resist arrest. Other officers were able assist and safely arrest the suspect.

Police say the suspect had a number of stolen items on him and a quantity of suspected cocaine.

The man, who is from Windsor, is charged with robbery, resist arrest, possession of cocaine, breach of recognizance and theft under $5,000.

Police are not releasing his name to protect the victim.

Rolex hadn't even been on the force a week before being called in for duty. He was introduced as the newest police service dog on August 19.