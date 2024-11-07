Democrats in Windsor 'mourning' amidst loss in U.S. Election
In the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election, there’s a mixed sentiment among American voters north of the border.
For Christina Simmons and members of the Windsor chapter of Democrats Abroad, Wednesday evening resembled a time of “mourning.”
“I became anxious and then of course, as the news came in and all these states going for Trump and things, it was really, really depressing,” Simmons said.
The chapter met following Donald Trump’s election to discuss the election results and areas of improvement for the next time voters head to the polls.
Simmons, who admitted she was “grieving” Wednesday, admitted Vice President Kamala Harris’s approach likely lacked economic messaging.
“There was some economic messaging from the Democrats, but insufficient,” she said. “I think they needed to go on that. I think they were relying too much on, saying Trump is a horrible person.”
David Shelton, the field operations coordinator for Democrats Abroad in southern Ontario was on the ground for eight weeks before the election speaking with voters.
Canada boasts the largest number of eligible American voters living abroad.
According to the Federal Voting Assistance Program, about 600,000 people who were eligible to vote reside in Canada.
Despite his “disappointment” in the election results, Shelton felt their performance in the region was strong.
“We reached our goals. We did so with joy and humour, and we got to contact thousands of Windsorites in the time that we were here,” Shelton said.
On the other side of the political spectrum, Republicans Overseas Canada Chapter Lead Georganne Burke noticed a surge in American expats reaching out to her organization in recent months.
Speaking from Ottawa, Burke was “extremely happy” to awake to the election results Wednesday morning.
Many first-time voters reached out to Burke for information on how to register.
“Just anecdotally, I can tell you that there was an increase in interest,” Burke said. “What’s resonating with them is that Donald Trump is talking about things that matter to them.”
Burke noted similar difficulties in the economy and immigration likely led American voters in Canada to lean into the election.
While neither organization can confidently state how many of their members voted, they say those figures will be used to assess their approach and prepare for the next election.
“It is a struggle to get people to want to engage and want to vote,” Burke said. “It's actually a privilege and a right and you should exercise that right and appreciate the privilege and do your duty.”
Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu
A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.
What Donald Trump's election victory could mean for Canada
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Cuba left reeling after Category 3 hurricane ravages island and knocks out power grid
Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island and knocked out the country's power grid.
Influencer is banned from future NYC marathons for bringing a camera crew to last weekend's race
A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from last weekend's New York City Marathon and banned from future competitions after he ran the race with a camera crew on e-bikes in tow.
Sleepy during the day? You may be at higher risk for a pre-dementia syndrome, study finds
If you find yourself sleepy during your daily activities in your older age, you may need to consider it more than an inconvenience — since the fatigue may indicate you're at higher risk for developing a condition that can lead to dementia, a new study has found.
Kamala Harris concedes: Here's what she said in her speech
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris conceded the U.S. election to Republican Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon, telling her supporters that her 'heart is full.'
Canada's health-care spending expected to outpace economy in 2024: CIHI
The Canadian Institute for Health Information says health-care spending in Canada is projected to reach a new high in 2024.
Newfoundland hockey player suspended, banned from local arena after off-ice fight with fan
A combination of a thrown stick and thrown punches have given a senior hockey player in Newfoundland a three-game suspension and an indefinite ban from one of his league's six arenas.
The world's 10 richest people got a record US$64 billion richer from Trump's re-election
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world's 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.
