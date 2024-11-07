Democrats in Windsor 'mourning' amidst loss in U.S. Election

In the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election, there’s a mixed sentiment among American voters north of the border.

For Christina Simmons and members of the Windsor chapter of Democrats Abroad, Wednesday evening resembled a time of “mourning.”

“I became anxious and then of course, as the news came in and all these states going for Trump and things, it was really, really depressing,” Simmons said.

The chapter met following Donald Trump’s election to discuss the election results and areas of improvement for the next time voters head to the polls.

Simmons, who admitted she was “grieving” Wednesday, admitted Vice President Kamala Harris’s approach likely lacked economic messaging.

“There was some economic messaging from the Democrats, but insufficient,” she said. “I think they needed to go on that. I think they were relying too much on, saying Trump is a horrible person.”

David Shelton, the field operations coordinator for Democrats Abroad in southern Ontario was on the ground for eight weeks before the election speaking with voters.

Canada boasts the largest number of eligible American voters living abroad.

According to the Federal Voting Assistance Program, about 600,000 people who were eligible to vote reside in Canada.

Despite his “disappointment” in the election results, Shelton felt their performance in the region was strong.

“We reached our goals. We did so with joy and humour, and we got to contact thousands of Windsorites in the time that we were here,” Shelton said.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Republicans Overseas Canada Chapter Lead Georganne Burke noticed a surge in American expats reaching out to her organization in recent months.

Speaking from Ottawa, Burke was “extremely happy” to awake to the election results Wednesday morning.

Many first-time voters reached out to Burke for information on how to register.

“Just anecdotally, I can tell you that there was an increase in interest,” Burke said. “What’s resonating with them is that Donald Trump is talking about things that matter to them.”

Burke noted similar difficulties in the economy and immigration likely led American voters in Canada to lean into the election.

While neither organization can confidently state how many of their members voted, they say those figures will be used to assess their approach and prepare for the next election.

“It is a struggle to get people to want to engage and want to vote,” Burke said. “It's actually a privilege and a right and you should exercise that right and appreciate the privilege and do your duty.”