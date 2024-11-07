Health expo celebrates 20th anniversary in Windsor
Celebrating the event's 20th anniversary, the Multicultural Council (MCC) of Windsor and Essex County held its annual Health Expo on Wednesday.
Several hundred local people and newcomers gathered at Windsor’s Fogolar Furlan Club for the opportunity to gain valuable information about which health services are available.
To make it easier to communicate with expo organizations and attendees, translators were on hand to help out.
Nadal Shauki is a nurse practitioner, representing the MCC at the event. Shauki recognized the anxiety and challenges that new Canadians may be dealing when it comes to healthcare issues.
"Many newcomers, while settling in Windsor 8 - they do not know what service is available," said Shauki.
"For instance, if you're not if you don't know the language and someone doesn't refer you to services, you may not be aware that there are services available for your children. Let's say for your child who was having speech delay, there are many other services and providers, health unit catch-up vaccines, which we also participate in administering. So, there's many, many services."
The council aims to create a welcoming community for all through education, community engagement, and the promotion of diversity and equality.
