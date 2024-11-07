County council gets 2025 budget preview

County of Essex councillors got a preview of the 2025 draft budget Wednesday night, which has been trimmed from an initial double-digit per cent tax increase.

The initial budget increase was projected at 11.16 per cent, representing another $17.3-million dollars in taxes for the county.

Administration has trimmed that to a 6.36 per cent increase, accounting for nearly $11.5 million in new tax revenue.

The report to council shows about $4 million of that is tied to contract increases.

The complete draft budget will be presented to council Thursday in closed session, before its public release on Nov. 14.

Budget talks are set to take place Nov. 28.