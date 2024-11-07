WINDSOR
Windsor

    • County council gets 2025 budget preview

    Share

    County of Essex councillors got a preview of the 2025 draft budget Wednesday night, which has been trimmed from an initial double-digit per cent tax increase.

    The initial budget increase was projected at 11.16 per cent, representing another $17.3-million dollars in taxes for the county.

    Administration has trimmed that to a 6.36 per cent increase, accounting for nearly $11.5 million in new tax revenue.

    The report to council shows about $4 million of that is tied to contract increases.

    The complete draft budget will be presented to council Thursday in closed session, before its public release on Nov. 14.

    Budget talks are set to take place Nov. 28.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News