New Windsor police dog ready to take bite out of crime
New police canine Rolex is set to hit the road with his handler Const. Marc Tremblay in Windsor, Ont., on Monday. Aug. 19, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 2:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 2:54PM EDT
Windsor police are welcoming a new canine and saying goodbye to another.
Sgt. Patti Pastorius and police service dog Rony served the community for nine years together.
After assisting in over 120 arrests, Rony is retiring.
New police canine Rolex is 19 months old and is set to hit the road with his handler Const. Marc Tremblay.