WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Rollover crash into house in Amherstburg

    Officers responded to a report about a crash in the 6700 block of 6th Concession Road North in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov.6, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Officers responded to a report about a crash in the 6700 block of 6th Concession Road North in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov.6, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A driver had to be extracted from a vehicle after a rollover crash into a house in Amherstburg.

    Officers responded to a report about a crash in the 6700 block of 6th Concession Road North at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The road was closed to traffic as first responders worked to extract the driver, who was trapped inside.

    The severity of the injuries are unknown.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News