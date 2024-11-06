WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Shots fired in downtown Windsor parking lot

    Officers were called to a downtown parking lot for a shots fired investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Officers were called to a downtown parking lot for a shots fired investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    Share

    Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.

    Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 700 block of Goyeau Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Through investigation, officers say they learned that a black Dodge Durango intentionally struck a pedestrian in a parking lot, knocking the person to the ground.Police released video of a vehicle in a shooting investigation in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

    Police say the pedestrian then stood up, brandished a handgun, and fired a round toward the vehicle.

    The pedestrian then fled northbound down Goyeau Street, while the involved vehicle fled northbound down Dufferin Place.

    Officers located one spent and one unspent shell casing within the parking lot.

    No physical injuries have been reported.

    The suspect who used the firearm is described as a male, with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black and white sweater with the hood pulled over his head, white pants, and white shoes.Police released a photo of a suspect in the shots fired investigation in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Source: WPS)

    Investigators ask residents and business owners in the immediate area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. for evidence related to this case.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News