Shots fired in downtown Windsor parking lot

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 700 block of Goyeau Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that a black Dodge Durango intentionally struck a pedestrian in a parking lot, knocking the person to the ground. Police released video of a vehicle in a shooting investigation in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

Police say the pedestrian then stood up, brandished a handgun, and fired a round toward the vehicle.

The pedestrian then fled northbound down Goyeau Street, while the involved vehicle fled northbound down Dufferin Place.

Officers located one spent and one unspent shell casing within the parking lot.

No physical injuries have been reported.

The suspect who used the firearm is described as a male, with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black and white sweater with the hood pulled over his head, white pants, and white shoes. Police released a photo of a suspect in the shots fired investigation in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Source: WPS)

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the immediate area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.