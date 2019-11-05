WINDSOR -- For the second time in three days, there has been another dramatic rollover crash in the city involving a stolen vehicle.

The four-vehicle crash took place on Dougall Avenue near the Real Canadian Superstore around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses describe a dangerous scene that ended with a marked cruiser hitting a black Dodge Journey.

Windsor police confirm to CTV News the SUV was reported stolen Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses, the SUV was being driven erratically and the officer in the marked cruiser hit it to protect nearby residents. That caused the SUV to flip on its roof.

No officers were hurt but a man and a woman were sent to hospital with minor injuries and a third person was taken into police custody.

This is the second such incident to happen in Windsor in three days.

On Sunday around 11:20 a.m., a white Ford Fusion that was reported stolen was involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

You can see in surveillance video that the speeding vehicle also ended up on its roof.

Three people were sent to hospital in Sunday's collision and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Devin Perry-Gagnon, 29, from Windsor, is charged in Sunday's crash with theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, impaired operation of motor vehicle by drug, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of a controlled substance – oxycodone.