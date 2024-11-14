WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Art Windsor-Essex shortlisted for five awards, nominated for eight

    The Art Windsor-Essex is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The Art Windsor-Essex is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) has been nominated for eight awards and shortlisted for five Galeries Ontario/Ontario Galleries (GOG) Exhibition awards.

    The official awards ceremony will be held in Toronto on Dec. 3, announcing the winners.

    “AWE is excited and honoured to be shortlisted for the 2024 GOG Awards,” said Jennifer Matotek, executive director of AWE.

    “We are thrilled to be recognized amongst so many other respected Ontario galleries where great work is being done. At AWE, we are proud of the exhibitions and programs we deliver the community and honoured to be recognized for the hard work of our board, staff and volunteers.”

    The awards AWE is nominated on are:

    Exhibition of the Year Budget over $50,000

    Sarah Maloney’s Pleasure Ground: A Feminist Take on the Natural World, curated by Jennifer Matotek and Laura Ritchie

    Exhibition of the Year Budget over $20,000 Thematic

    Nii Ndahlohke/I Work, curated by Julie Rae Tucker and Mary Jane Logan McCallum

    Exhibition of the Year Budget under $20,000 Monographic

    Tina Rouhandeh: Inquiry About Forgotten Birds, curated by Muriel N. Kahwagi

    Innovation in a Collection-Based Exhibition

    Elizabeth Zvonar: Cracks in the Clockwork, curated by Emily McKibbon

    Education Award

    Dream Sandwiches: Educators: Nancy Deleary, Julie Rae Tucker, Sophie Hinch, Meaghan Sweeny, Artist: Nancy Deleary

    Key Partnership Award

    Elizabeth O’Neil Meurehg, chair and CEO of the O’Neil Foundation, AWE Strategic Planning and Rebranding (2020-2024), AWE

    Digital Project Design Award

    Flowing Forces: Graphic Designer and Publisher: Moment Factory, Exhibited Artists: Emily Carr, Prudence Heward, James Kerr-Lawson, Seth Arca Whipple, Mary Hiester Reid, AWE 2023

    Volunteer Award

    Kathryn (Kat) Pasquatch – Indigenous Circle; External Affairs Committee; Waawiiatanong Forever Oversight, four years of service with AWE

