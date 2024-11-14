Art Windsor-Essex shortlisted for five awards, nominated for eight

Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) has been nominated for eight awards and shortlisted for five Galeries Ontario/Ontario Galleries (GOG) Exhibition awards.

The official awards ceremony will be held in Toronto on Dec. 3, announcing the winners.

“AWE is excited and honoured to be shortlisted for the 2024 GOG Awards,” said Jennifer Matotek, executive director of AWE.

“We are thrilled to be recognized amongst so many other respected Ontario galleries where great work is being done. At AWE, we are proud of the exhibitions and programs we deliver the community and honoured to be recognized for the hard work of our board, staff and volunteers.”

The awards AWE is nominated on are:

Exhibition of the Year Budget over $50,000

Sarah Maloney’s Pleasure Ground: A Feminist Take on the Natural World, curated by Jennifer Matotek and Laura Ritchie

Exhibition of the Year Budget over $20,000 Thematic

Nii Ndahlohke/I Work, curated by Julie Rae Tucker and Mary Jane Logan McCallum

Exhibition of the Year Budget under $20,000 Monographic

Tina Rouhandeh: Inquiry About Forgotten Birds, curated by Muriel N. Kahwagi

Innovation in a Collection-Based Exhibition

Elizabeth Zvonar: Cracks in the Clockwork, curated by Emily McKibbon

Education Award

Dream Sandwiches: Educators: Nancy Deleary, Julie Rae Tucker, Sophie Hinch, Meaghan Sweeny, Artist: Nancy Deleary

Key Partnership Award

Elizabeth O’Neil Meurehg, chair and CEO of the O’Neil Foundation, AWE Strategic Planning and Rebranding (2020-2024), AWE

Digital Project Design Award

Flowing Forces: Graphic Designer and Publisher: Moment Factory, Exhibited Artists: Emily Carr, Prudence Heward, James Kerr-Lawson, Seth Arca Whipple, Mary Hiester Reid, AWE 2023

Volunteer Award

Kathryn (Kat) Pasquatch – Indigenous Circle; External Affairs Committee; Waawiiatanong Forever Oversight, four years of service with AWE