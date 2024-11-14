Caesars Windsor tickets benefit local cancer patients

Tickets sold throughout November and sales from October are being donated to local cancer patients.

The 2024 Concerts for a Cure campaign support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation through the Grow on Windsor campaign and the Dignity Robes Program.

“We are grateful to partner with Caesars Windsor,” said Houida Kassem, executive director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“Their commitment to local cancer care speaks to the importance of supporting those in our community diagnosed with cancer. It is evident by their commitment and dedication to our cancer community that Caesars Windsor Cares.”

The Grow on Windsor campaign sees community members grow their facial hair and raise money for the foundation. Proceeds from this year’s campaign will go towards a DaVinci Xi Surgical Robot.

The Dignity Robes program creates specially designed gowns, offering patients more privacy and coverage during radiation treatment.

“Cancer is a diagnosis requiring an extensive network f support to conquer,” said Sandra Bohn, director of marketing and retail operations at Caesars Windsor.

“It has affected many in our community, including our own employees and their friends and families. With this donation, we are grateful to know our support will provide comfort for radiation therapy patients and vital equipment for local cancer care.”