WINDSOR -- A 29-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say he was impaired by drugs when he caused a dramatic crash with a stolen vehicle on Tecumseh Road.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Banwell Road for a report a motor vehicle theft that had just occurred on Sunday around 11:20 a.m.

A description of the stolen vehicle was broadcast to all patrol officers.

Around 11:40 a.m., a report of a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle, was reported to be involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers arrived and several witnesses pointed out the male suspect, who was now fleeing the area on foot.

An officer pursued the suspect who was subsequently arrested without incident.

Police say a quantity of suspected narcotics was located with the suspect.

The suspect was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through further interaction with the suspect, officers believed the suspect to be impaired by the previous consumption of a drug.

It was confirmed the stolen white Ford Fusion was being driven by the suspect when he caused the collision.

Two other vehicles were involved in the collision and sustained heavy damage.

Both drivers and a passenger of one vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Devin Perry-Gagnon, 29, from Windsor, is charged with, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, impaired operation of motor vehicle (by drug), possession of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of a controlled substance – oxycodone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.