WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police arrest wanted armed robberies suspect

    Anthony James Martin. (Source: Windsor police/X) Anthony James Martin. (Source: Windsor police/X)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man following an investigation into two armed robberies.

    Anthony James Martin, 27, was arrested on Wednesday evening in the 2100 block of University Avenue West.

    Previously, 41-year-old Shawn Scott Henderson was arrested and charged on multiple offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, pointing a firearm, and assault.

    The robberies took place in the 900 block of Erie Street East and the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East, according to police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

    Measles cases in New Brunswick continues to climb

    The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continues to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News