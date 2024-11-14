Police arrest wanted armed robberies suspect

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man following an investigation into two armed robberies.

Anthony James Martin, 27, was arrested on Wednesday evening in the 2100 block of University Avenue West.

Previously, 41-year-old Shawn Scott Henderson was arrested and charged on multiple offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, pointing a firearm, and assault.

The robberies took place in the 900 block of Erie Street East and the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East, according to police.