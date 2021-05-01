Advertisement
Two overnight fires in Windsor Ont, police investigating
Windsor Fire and Rescue Service crews battled an upgraded house fire on Janette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, March 12, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT -- Emergency crews say careless smoking is to blame for a house fire in Windsor region, Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of University Avenue east around 8:30 p.m.
Investigator say the smoking material was placed in a recycle box, caught fire and spread to house.
As a result of the house fire, one person is homeless.
There are no injuries to report and damage is estimated at $90,000.
Meantime, a Windsor Ont., police arson investigation is underway after officials say a fire was intentionally set in the 11-thousand, 8-hundred block of Rockland street.
Officials say it started in the rear yard where the fence, deck and hot tub caught fire.
Damage estimate is $15,000.