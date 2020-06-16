WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 67-year-old Kingsville man has been charged after police seized drugs worth about $15,000.

The Essex County Community Street Crime Unit and Essex County K-9 unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Lakeview Avenue address in Kingsville on June 11.

As a result, quantities of suspected illicit substances were located and seized including cocaine, marijuana, hashish, OxyContin and hydromorphone.

Robert Moody of Kingsville is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Aug. 30, charged possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking – opioids and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

" This recent arrest and search warrant in the Town of Kingsville demonstrates our sustained resolve in addressing illicit drug trafficking and the OPP continues to remain in the forefront of keeping our communities safe," says Insp. Glenn Miller, Essex County OPP detachment commander.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.