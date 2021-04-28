Advertisement
Damage estimated at $1.2M after Dresden shed fire
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 7:31AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 28, 2021 2:55PM EDT
Chatham-Kent firefighters battled a barn fire in Dresden, Ont. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire officials say damage is estimated at $1.2 million after a shed fire in Dresden.
Crews were called to the blaze on Union Line around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Chatham-Kent police and EMS were also on scene.
Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to the 60x20-foot drive shed and saved numerous exposures including the house, a second barn, a camping trailer, and a semi-truck.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and there were no injuries.