WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 45-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say a child pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Officers responded to Jefferson Boulevard at Haig Avenue for a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 15 around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police noted that emergency personnel were on scene tending to a child with injuries. The seven-year-old boy was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe that the involved vehicle that struck the child fled the scene after the collision. Police released pictures of the suspect van.

Officers made an arrest on Friday. As a result, a number of charges have been formally laid.

Christopher Filiault, 45, from Windsor, is charged with:

Fail to Stop and Remain at the Scene of a Fatal Accident

Criminal Negligence Causing Death

Obstruction of Justice

The entire incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.