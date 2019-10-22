Essex County OPP say charges are pending after a head-on crash in Tecumseh.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision on County Road 19 (Manning Road) around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

A northbound vehicle and a southbound vehicle collided between Little Base Line Road and Sylvestre Drive, causing significant damage to both vehicles and serious injury to one of the involved drivers.

The driver and lone occupant of the southbound vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-altering injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A section of Manning Road was closed for approximately six hours as the investigation was completed.

The investigation is ongoing.