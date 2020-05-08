Traffic stop in Windsor leads to multiple charges and discovery of homemade conducted energy weapon
Windsor police show homemade conducted energy weapon seized during a traffic stop in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor Police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- After being pulled over for what started as a traffic violation, two Windsor men were arrested and face multiple drug, property, and weapon related charges.
Windsor police officers from the Property Crimes Unit pulled over a black Chrysler 300 for a traffic violation Thursday around 8 p.m. in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Mercer Road.
Police said the vehicle’s license plates were also not registered to the car.
Officers pulled the car over and while speaking to the two men inside the car, noticed items believed to be stolen property from a previous break in. A criminal investigation was then launched.
The men were arrested without incident for possession of stolen property, police said.
Upon further investigation, officers found what appeared to be a homemade Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) inside the car.
Police said the item was cylindrical, had two prongs sticking out of the front, visible wires and was wrapped in electric tape.
A test of the weapon was performed where police found the device was functional.
During the investigation, officers also seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs and Canadian currency.
Terrance McCandless, 38, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (Percocet), possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of a release order, and possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited.
Joseph Talbot, 32, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (Percocet), possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.