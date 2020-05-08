WINDSOR, ONT. -- After being pulled over for what started as a traffic violation, two Windsor men were arrested and face multiple drug, property, and weapon related charges.

Windsor police officers from the Property Crimes Unit pulled over a black Chrysler 300 for a traffic violation Thursday around 8 p.m. in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Mercer Road.

Police said the vehicle’s license plates were also not registered to the car.

Public News Update: Charges Laid After Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Homemade CEWhttps://t.co/tFzFBBfdkJ pic.twitter.com/fe6I7GMeD9 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 8, 2020

Officers pulled the car over and while speaking to the two men inside the car, noticed items believed to be stolen property from a previous break in. A criminal investigation was then launched.

The men were arrested without incident for possession of stolen property, police said.

Upon further investigation, officers found what appeared to be a homemade Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) inside the car.

Police said the item was cylindrical, had two prongs sticking out of the front, visible wires and was wrapped in electric tape.

A test of the weapon was performed where police found the device was functional.

During the investigation, officers also seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs and Canadian currency.

Terrance McCandless, 38, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (Percocet), possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of a release order, and possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited.

Joseph Talbot, 32, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (Percocet), possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.