WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police patrol officers were called to the 1200 block of Richmond Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a white Chevrolet utility van engulfed in flames.

Emergency Services Personnel on scene extinguished the fire.

Windsor Police Arson Unit conducted an investigation and determined that the vehicle was unoccupied during the incident and no injuries were reported. They believe the van was deliberately set on fire.

The Arson Unit continue to actively investigate the incident and are asking residents and businesses in the area of Pierre Avenue and Richmond Street to check their surveillance footage for any possible evidence, suspicious persons or vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com