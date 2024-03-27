WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two more youths arrested for attack on teen with autism. Warning: contains graphic video

    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.

    Warning: contains graphic video

    WPS said that just before 8 p.m. on March 9, officers responded to a call for an assault outside of Devonshire Mall.

    Police said that a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus when he was confronted, chased, and attacked by a large group of teenagers. The group allegedly punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy turned themselves in to police. They were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

    Since the assault occurred, a total of six suspects have been arrested and charged with the same offence.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCU at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS). 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News