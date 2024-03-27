Two more youths arrested for attack on teen with autism. Warning: contains graphic video

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.

Warning: contains graphic video

WPS said that just before 8 p.m. on March 9, officers responded to a call for an assault outside of Devonshire Mall.

Police said that a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus when he was confronted, chased, and attacked by a large group of teenagers. The group allegedly punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy turned themselves in to police. They were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Since the assault occurred, a total of six suspects have been arrested and charged with the same offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCU at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).