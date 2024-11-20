WINDSOR
    • Suspect arrested in connection to murder investigation

    Samantha Sweetman. (Source: Windsor police) Samantha Sweetman. (Source: Windsor police)
    A suspect has been arrested by the Windsor Police Service in connection to the death of Dalton Bartnik.

    Just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Samantha Lynn Sweetman turned herself in, according to the WPS.

    She is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

    Police thank the public for spreading the word on the arrest warrant on Tuesday.

