WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Gale warning in effect for Lake Erie, damaging winds possible

    Lake Erie. CTV News file photo.
    The Catfish Creek Conservation Authority (CCCA) has issued a Watershed Condition Statement for Lake Erie’s shoreline.

    A Gale warning has been issued on Wednesday morning, noting the possibility of damaging winds Wednesday and into Thursday.

    The CCCA said winds will blow southeast at 19 kilometres, increasing to 65 kilometres west Wednesday afternoon. Winds will diminish slightly into the evening.

    Showers are expected Wednesday evening with scattered showers on Thursday.

    Waves in the lake will build to up to two to three metres in the early evening Wednesday.

    Power outages are possible, according to the CCCA. Residents are asked to watch local conditions and act as necessary.

    Stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline with strong waves and elevated water levels.

    The Watershed Condition Statement is in effect until midnight on Friday.

