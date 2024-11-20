Two UWindsor students awarded A.B.L.E Scholarships

Two University of Windsor students were awarded an A.B.L.E Scholarship from the OPP, Association of Black Law Enforcers (A.B.L.E) and the OPP Association.

The theme of this year’s gala, the 32nd annual, was “Passion, Purpose and Persistence: Celebrating Excellence.”

Vanessa Budimunda and Reine Ndome, both of the University of Windsor, were awarded two of the scholarships.

“A.B.L.E was formed in 1992 to address the needs and concerns of Black and other racialized minorities in law enforcement and the community,” said Jacqueline Edwards, president of the Association of Black Law Enforcers.

“Each year, A.B.L.E works to provide scholarship opportunities to Black and minority youth studying to be our future public safety professionals. This year’s theme was ‘Passion, Purpose and Persistence’ with an emphasis on celebrating excellence in law enforcement, as we continue to build strong relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities we serve.”

More than 800 people were in attendance at the gala.