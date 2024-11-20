WINDSOR
    • Repeat suspect facing 22 charges after series of break-ins

    Windsor police say a 46-year-old man is facing 22 charges after a series of break-and-enters.

    The new charges come just seven days after his release from custody for a prior series of break-ins.

    On Nov. 7, the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit arrested and charged the man with 12 offences related to break-ins across the city. The courts subsequently released him with court-imposed conditions.

    The next week, on Nov. 14, a black Cadillac XTS was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road East. The following day, police say the stolen vehicle was used in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at commercial properties.

    The locations were:

    • 2500 block of Dougall Avenue
    • 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East
    • 1200 block of Lauzon Road
    • 4000 block of Seminole Street
    • 4500 block of Tecumseh Road East
    • 5400 block of Wyandotte Street East
    • 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East

    The properties sustained damages exceeding $75,000 and lost stolen goods valued at more than $76,000.

    Following an extensive investigation, officers identified the man as the suspect in each incident. He was located and arrested on Nov. 18, in the 1900 block of Bernard Avenue.

    He now faces the following charges:

    • Break-and-enter into a place other than a residence (x 6)

    • Attempted break-and-enter into a place other than a residence (x 2)

    • Possession of break-and-enter tools

    • Theft of motor vehicle

    • Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 (x 6)

    • Wearing a disguise to commit an offence (x 2)

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

