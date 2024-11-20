Detroit Lions to host tailgate party in Windsor

The Detroit Lions are all set to host a tailgate party in Windsor next month.

Marketing rights were given to Canada through the NFL’s Global Markets Program to host the first two events in Windsor and London.

“We are thrilled to be hosting fan events throughout Ontario this season,” said Emily Griffin, Detroit Lions SVP, marketing and brand.

“The Lions have incredible fans in Canada, particularly in Windsor, and they’ve been an integral part of our fanbase since the team was established in Detroit. The opportunity to engage with them more deeply, especially during the historic 2024 season, is something we’re very excited about.”

The event gets underway on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. at Factory House in Windsor. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.