Detroit Lions to host tailgate party in Windsor
The Detroit Lions are all set to host a tailgate party in Windsor next month.
Marketing rights were given to Canada through the NFL’s Global Markets Program to host the first two events in Windsor and London.
“We are thrilled to be hosting fan events throughout Ontario this season,” said Emily Griffin, Detroit Lions SVP, marketing and brand.
“The Lions have incredible fans in Canada, particularly in Windsor, and they’ve been an integral part of our fanbase since the team was established in Detroit. The opportunity to engage with them more deeply, especially during the historic 2024 season, is something we’re very excited about.”
The event gets underway on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. at Factory House in Windsor. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Income requirements continue to ease
The average salary needed to buy a home keeps inching down in cities across Canada, according to the latest data.
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
Smuggler arrested with 300 tarantulas strapped to his body
Police in Peru have arrested a man caught trying to leave the country with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes and nine bullet ants strapped to his body.
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate trade deal with Mexico
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate bilateral trade deals with the U.S. and Mexico, following a phone call with all the leaders on Wednesday.
Pricey WRPS budget sparks hours-long debate with regional councillors
The Waterloo Regional Police Service presented their 2025 budget, totaling $252.5 million, to the Region of Waterloo’s Strategic Planning and Budget Committee on Wednesday morning.
Crews put up huge Christmas tree in Uptown Waterloo
On a foggy Wednesday morning, fit for Rudolf and his bright nose, elves were busy setting up the City of Waterloo’s 2024 Christmas tree.
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
-
'They were pausing it': One of the largest alcoholic beverage companies in the world has put a hold on a St. Clair Township plant
They were raising a glass to a new business in St. Clair Township, but now it appears the cap has to go back on the bottle.
'A slap in the face': Defence wants three years for man who killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy while driving impaired
Back in July, Nicolas Lemke plead guilty to impaired driving causing the death of Aiden Curtis, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to two other adults who were injured.
Possible explosives found inside RV after 16 hour standoff in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Several apparent homemade explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for 16 hours, forcing evacuations in the north end of Barrie, police said.
-
Coalition of councillors oppose use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
Weeks after more than a dozen mayors, including Barrie mayor Alex Nuttall, signed a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking him to consider using the notwithstanding clause as cities struggle with how to handle growing encampments, a coalition of councillors are speaking out against its potential use.
-
Contraband valued at over $101K seized at Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Investigation explains why plane overran runway in the Sault in 2023
The Transport Safety Board of Canada says the crew of a Porter Airlines flight landing in Sault Ste. Marie in April 2023 didn't realize the plane was so far down the runway.
-
Sudbury pharmacy tech creates a better way to label prescriptions
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
TransitNext submits ‘substantial completion notice’ for Trillium Line
The consortium responsible for building Ottawa's new north-south line, TransitNext, says it is ready for the City of Ottawa to begin the final phase of approvals before opening the line to the public.
-
High-end fitness gym Altea Ottawa opens on Wednesday
One of Canada's premier high-end gym chains is set to open in Ottawa on Wednesday.
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Toronto moving to install side guards on its heavy trucks to reduce pedestrian and cyclist deaths
Toronto is looking to retrofit its heavy-duty vehicles with side guards in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths.
-
Markham man agrees to remove backyard hockey rink after years-long faceoff with city, neighbours
A Markham hockey buff who built a massive backyard ice rink without permissions or permits has reluctantly agreed to remove the sprawling surface, following a years-long dispute with the city and his neighbours.
'It changed my life': Montreal-area woman learning how to walk after being hit by stray bullet
A 24-year-old woman is learning how to walk again after being shot while lying in her bed in Repentigny, Que.
-
Some doctors in Quebec earn more than $1 million
According to RAMQ, 324 doctors in Quebec earned more than $1 million last year — a record-breaking number.
-
Montreal tables $7.28 billion budget for 2025, property taxes increasing by 2.2 per cent
The City of Montreal tabled its $7.28 billion operating budget for 2025 that included a 2.2 per cent average increase for residential property taxes.
U of M to review communication protocols after armed man spotted on campus
The University of Manitoba is reviewing its communication protocols after some concerns were expressed over the response to an armed male on campus on Tuesday.
-
Human smuggling trial hears from migrant who survived crossing border in blizzard
A human smuggling trial has heard from a migrant who survived walking in a blizzard across the Canada-United States border on the same day a family of four froze to death.
-
Winnipeg's history on the riverbanks: Mudlarkers rejoice in finding the city's past along the shore
A recent drop in river levels are turning back the pages of time in Winnipeg and are opening the doors to a hobby that is attracting people who aren’t afraid to get their feet wet and their hands dirty with an interest in Manitoba history, also known as mudlarking.
Edmonton police chief to step down in February
Dale McFee will retire as head of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Feb. 21, the Edmonton Police Commission said in an email on Wednesday.
-
Former PM Stephen Harper appointed to oversee Alberta's $160B AIMCo fund manager
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is the new chairman of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, or AIMCo, which oversees more than $160 billion in funds, including pension funds and the Heritage Savings Trust Fund. Former prime minister Stephen Harper is the new chairman of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, which oversees more than $160 billion in funds, including pension funds and the Heritage Savings Trust Fund.
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
-
Calgary council asked to increase budget to offset $33M transit revenue shortfall
Although transit ridership in Calgary has almost fully recovered compared to pre-pandemic levels, revenue has fallen by $33 million and more money is needed to help offset the shortfall.
-
City of Calgary says 6-month transit pass deals are a scam
There’s a Calgary Transit scam circulating on social media.
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
-
These are the top 10 most common unsafe driving behaviours in Saskatchewan: CAA survey
A recent survey conducted by CAA found that many Saskatchewan drivers take part in unsafe behaviours while behind the wheel.
Hotel reinstates man's booking for Vancouver Taylor Swift weekend after claiming 'technical issue' forced it to cancel
The scramble for accommodations in Vancouver during Taylor Swift's three-night Eras Tour finale got another unwilling participant Monday.
-
Massive fire destroys under-construction condo building in Saanich
An under-construction condo building in Saanich was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.
-
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
B.C. government delegation jets to California to promote the province's film industry
Just days after being appointed to their new jobs, three members of the British Columbia government are off to California to promote the province as a hot spot for film production.
School bus hits vehicles, pushes one into home in Middle Sackville, N.S.
A school bus hit parked vehicles and pushed one into a Middle Sackville, N.S., home Wednesday afternoon.
-
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
Police search for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant following an incident in North Preston.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.