Police investigating group assault of teen with autism as officers seek to identify suspects
Police in Windsor, Ont. are investigating the alleged group assault of a 16-year-old boy with autism outside Devonshire Mall, which resulted in serious injuries to the victim.
According to police, the alleged assault happened this past Saturday evening. Officers said the victim was admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Investigators continue to pursue leads and identify suspects in this case," the Windsor Police Service said in a statement.
The victim's mother — who spoke with CTV News under the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation from the suspects or their families and will be referred to as "Suzy" in this story — said her son broke his arm while trying to protect his head.
Suzy said her son is diagnosed with level-one autism and is high-functioning and verbal. He first started riding public transit on his own seven months ago.
"As a mom, I want to promote that independence. So I let him take the bus," said Suzy.
According to Suzy, her son was waiting at the bus stop after hanging out with friends March 9 around 7:45 p.m.
"His friend got on the previous bus because they go different directions. While he was waiting for the next bus, a group of kids came and they were acting pretty aggressive," she said.
A video posted to social media and obtained by CTV News shows the victim attempting to run away before being pushed to the ground, assuming the fetal position and being punched and kicked by a group of individuals.
The exact number of people who engaged in the assault is unclear.
Bystanders could be heard encouraging the assault, shouting phrases such as "jump him" and "get his a**."
"A lot of neurotypical people would be pretty traumatized by this. But for someone who's neurodiverse, it's going to take a bit longer," said Suzy, adding it's going to take a few months for him to physically recover from the weekend assault.
Joanna Conrad, executive director for Essex County Youth Diversion, said these types of cases have become increasingly common in recent years.
"We're starting to see more and more group-type assaults coming through our door," said Conrad. "I would easily bet that anything we're seeing come through our door is going to be recorded and is on some platform being circulated by numerous youth throughout the area and abroad."
The result, she added, is young people becoming desensitized to this type of violence.
Between the influence of social media, peer pressure, and the desire for attention, Conrad said some are taking their behaviour to the extreme.
"Just recently, a group of kids, ages 11 to 13, ganged up in a boy with special needs and were pulling down his pants because he was wearing a diaper. They were making fun of him and ganging up on him. Why and how is that funny? I can't wrap my head around it," she said.
As for Suzy, she said she's not sure how long it will take before her son feels comfortable enough to ride the bus or do things on his own again.
"It's my worst nightmare come true," said Suzy. “I want these kids to understand the damage they caused.”
