Two people killed in Monday crash on Walker Road in Windsor

Windsor police have confirmed the death of two people following a crash in the city on Monday.

Around 2 p.m., officers were called to Walker Road and Niagara Street after a single-vehicle crash involving two pedestrians.

When police arrived at the scene they saw a red SUV on its side near the sidewalk.

A 68-year-old woman and 63-year-old man have been identified as the victims.

The driver of the vehicle was extracted by Windsor fire crews and taken to hospital.

Walker road was closed between Wyandotte Street East and Ottawa Street for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units processed the scene.

Anybody who witnessed the crash, has information or video footage, is asked to contact police at 519-945-9645 ext. 223.