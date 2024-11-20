WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two people killed in Monday crash on Walker Road in Windsor

    Share

    Windsor police have confirmed the death of two people following a crash in the city on Monday.

    Around 2 p.m., officers were called to Walker Road and Niagara Street after a single-vehicle crash involving two pedestrians.

    When police arrived at the scene they saw a red SUV on its side near the sidewalk.

    A 68-year-old woman and 63-year-old man have been identified as the victims.

    The driver of the vehicle was extracted by Windsor fire crews and taken to hospital.

    Walker road was closed between Wyandotte Street East and Ottawa Street for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units processed the scene.

    Anybody who witnessed the crash, has information or video footage, is asked to contact police at 519-945-9645 ext. 223.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News