Windsor woman facing stunt driving charges

    A Windsor woman is facing stunt driving charges after a traffic stop.

    Over the weekend, Essex County OPP stopped a driver on County Road 22. Officers said the vehicle was clocked going 143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

    A 30-year-old Windsor woman is now facing two counts of driving while under suspension and performing stunt/excessive speed.

    The driver’s license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

