Two men charged with first-degree murder related to woman’s death

Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.

Police launched a homicide investigation in Chatham on June 4. At 3:40 p.m., a 44-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, both from Chatham, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Both were transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

On Wednesday, both men appeared in court, and were remanded into custody with a future court date June 19.

Police say this is considered an isolated incident and no threat to public safety. To preserve the integrity of this on-going investigation, officers say limited information will be provided at this time.

Anyone having information relevant to this matter is encouraged to contact Sgt Cole Abbott at 519-436-6600 X80262 or colea@chatham-kent.ca. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).