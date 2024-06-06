WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two men charged with first-degree murder related to woman’s death

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.

    Police launched a homicide investigation in Chatham on June 4. At 3:40 p.m., a 44-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, both from Chatham, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

    Both were transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

    On Wednesday, both men appeared in court, and were remanded into custody with a future court date June 19.

    Police say this is considered an isolated incident and no threat to public safety. To preserve the integrity of this on-going investigation, officers say limited information will be provided at this time.

    Anyone having information relevant to this matter is encouraged to contact Sgt Cole Abbott at 519-436-6600 X80262 or colea@chatham-kent.ca. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

