Two drivers charged after speeding more than 50 km/h over limit

Two drivers have been charged with stunt driving after speeding down Windsor streets more than double the posted limit Thursday.

Police say both drivers were in posted 50 km/h zones when caught. One driver was clocked going 112 km/h and the other 100 km/h.

Both were slapped with a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment as well as fees.

Police are reminding motorists that speeding keeps and to slow down.