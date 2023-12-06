Two arrested in weekend double shooting
Windsor police have charged two people with attempted murder in connection to a double shooting over the weekend.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home overnight Saturday in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West. Once on scene, police found a 32-year-old man and 35-year-old woman had been shot.
Both were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Following the shooting police told the public they believed the incident to be targeted.
The Major Crimes Unit launched and investigation and identified Hussain Al Abody, 20, and Omar Elmuhr, 21, as suspect.
Officers found and arrested Al Abody Tuesday morning at a home in the 4500 block of Fontana Avenue.
Later that evening, Elmuhr was taken into custody at a home in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street.
Both have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
