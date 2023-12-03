Windsor police investigating 'targeted' double shooting

A man and a woman are suffering from serious gunshot-related injuries following a double shooting early Saturday morning at a downtown Windsor residence.

According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday police received a report that two people had been shot at a residence in the 200-block of Giles Boulevard West.

Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Windsor police believe the shooting was targeted, and the investigation is currently being handled by the Major Crimes Unit.

Police continue to search for the suspects and the firearm involved in the shooting.

Investigators urge residents in the 200-block of Giles Boulevard West to review their security surveillance cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).