Transit Windsor strike is 'imminent' if weekend talks fail: union

The union representing Transit Windsor workers says a final attempt to work out a fair deal is taking place this weekend.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616-Windsor with Transit Windsor and the federal mediator are meeting Friday and Saturday.

The union says if the employer does not move on their unreasonable demands and make a reasonable

fair offer, a transit strike is imminent.

ATU will provide an update to the media on Monday Jan. 29.

On Friday the union said after months of unsuccessful negotiations and weeks of last-ditch efforts, the parties remain at a considerable impasse.

“I would like to thank the riding public for their patience and understanding at this uncertain and difficult time. We have always kept the best interest of Windsorites in mind, but we are fast approaching the end of the line as frustrations mount,” said ATU 616 president Dragan Markovic.

The union says all options for strike action timelines remain open for discussion with the members.