Transit Windsor is helping out Canadian participants attending the annual Detroit Free Press Marathon this weekend.

The marathon kicks off in Detroit at 7 a.m. Sunday and runs across the Ambassador Bridge, along Riverside Drive in Windsor and back into the U.S. through the tunnel.

About 26,000 people are expected to take part in the event, which includes the full marathon, half marathon and other shorter races. Thousands of spectators also line the streets to cheer them on.

Buses depart Windsor International Transit Terminal at 300 Chatham Street West, beginning at 5 a.m. and will run on demand until 5:45 a.m. Return trips from Mariner’s Church stop will depart at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The fare is $5 each way. Customer Service at the terminal will be open at 4:45 a.m. on the morning of the marathon for participants to purchase tunnel bus tickets. You can also buy tickets in advance at the Transit Centre, WITT, downtown Shoppers Drug Mart or municipal Customer Care Centres.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will be closed to all vehicular traffic at 6:45 a.m. and reopen by 10 a.m.

The first tunnel bus trip of the published schedule will leave Windsor at 10 a.m., and the bus will stop and drop off passengers only at the tunnel platform next to Mariners’ Church until the streets in downtown Detroit are open to traffic.

For more information on Transit Service, visit www.transitwindsor.ca, or call Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519-944-4111.