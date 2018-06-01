

Officials at Transit Windsor are anticipating a busy weekend of travelers who want to cross the border.

The Detroit Tigers are hosting the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series beginning Friday, and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is also taking place at Belle Isle this weekend.

Executive Director Pat Delmore advises people to plan ahead for lineups as it will be their busiest weekend of the year.

Special Events Service to the Tigers games will start two and a half hours prior to the game.

Delmore adds this is Transit’s peak monthly sales period, so customer wait times at the Windsor International Transit Terminal may be longer than expected.

Canadian fans who have already purchased their tickets to the Grand Prix can buy round-trip transportation from the Windsor International Transit Terminal for just $12 CAD per person.

Baseball fans may still purchase their tickets at the terminal game day, or they may choose to pay cash directly on the bus. The tunnel bus is $5 each way and may be paid in either Canadian or American funds, but no currency exchange is given.

Transit Windsor is an exact fare system and drivers to not carry cash and cannot make change.

For a list of sales outlets of for more information, visit www.transitwindsor.ca